Deadly Sarasota house fire under investigation

The Brief A house fire in Sarasota killed at least one on Tuesday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Arrow Pl. in the Nottingham subdivision. It is unclear what started the fire.



A deadly house fire in Sarasota is being investigated.

What we know:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the fire began around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4100 block of Arrow Pl. in the Nottingham subdivision.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting the Sarasota County Fire Department.

On Tuesday night, officials were asking anyone who does not live in the subdivision to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what started the fire.

Officials have not said how many people were killed or if there were additional injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.