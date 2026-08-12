Seminole mother found dead after 'violent' stabbing, son accused of murder: PCSO

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The Brief A Seminole man faces a first-degree murder charge after deputies found his mother fatally stabbed Monday afternoon. First responders discovered 82-year-old Patty Suhadolnik covered in blood on the kitchen floor before she died at a local hospital. Authorities took 52-year-old Jason Suhadolnik into custody for murder and probation violation.



A 52-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after deputies found his elderly mother fatally wounded with a knife inside a Seminole home Monday afternoon, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Seminole neighborhood violent stabbing

What we know:

PCSO said at 4:04 p.m. Monday to the north side of 86th Avenue North, where paramedics were already treating 52-year-old Jason Suhadolnik.

When deputies walked into the house at 9549 86th Ave. N., they discovered 82-year-old Patty Suhadolnik lying on the kitchen floor covered and surrounded by blood.

According to the sheriff's office, both mother and son were rushed to the hospital where Patty died from her injuries.

Detectives determined that a violent altercation with a knife broke out between the two. Deputies said the incident left Patty with fatal wounds and caused injuries to Jason's hands.

Deputies said when Jason is released from the hospital he will be taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He was charged with first-degree murder and violation of probation. PCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

Pinellas County murder investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not released what triggered the violent dispute between the mother and son.

Deadly knife altercation details

What's next:

Deputies will book Jason into the Pinellas County Jail as soon as medical staff discharge him from the hospital.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the fatal stabbing.