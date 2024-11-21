Deadly school bus crash claims life of Sun City Center motorcyclist on U.S. 301

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Twelve students were on board a Hillsborough County school bus when it was involved in a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the school bus, driven by a 43-year-old Brandon woman, was traveling southbound on U.S. 301 around 4 p.m. as a 26-year-old Sun City Center man was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 on a Suzuki motorcycle.

When the bus turned left under a flashing yellow signal at the intersection of Duncan Avenue, troopers say it was struck by the motorcycle.

Post-impact, the motorcycle continued into the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 and collided with a Dodge 2500 pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old Riverview man who was also traveling south on U.S. 301, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

