Tampa mother accused of slamming baby into crib because he wouldn’t sleep at nap time: ‘Gut-wrenching’

A Tampa mother is facing child abuse charges after deputies say she brought a baby to a hospital with multiple injuries earlier this year.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Alexis Hardacre, 27, took an 18-month-old boy to Brandon Regional Hospital on September 15, 2024, with wounds on the face, neck, and arm, as well as bruising behind the ear and on the right thigh.

Investigators said Hardacre repeatedly slammed the baby into a crib and restrained him with excessive force on multiple occasions.

Alexis Hardacre mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hardacre told deputies that she lost patience when the baby refused to sleep during nap time and admitted to causing the injuries, according to HCSO.

"This case is gut-wrenching. No child should ever endure the pain and suffering inflicted on this innocent baby," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will always protect the most vulnerable members of our community and ensure those who harm them are held accountable."

Hardacre was charged with one count of child abuse.

HCSO says the case is active and ongoing.

