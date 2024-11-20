Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash on US-301 under investigation in Riverview: Troopers

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 20, 2024 5:55pm EST
Hillsborough County
    RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on US-301 and Duncan Road in Riverview

    The Florida Highway Patrol hasn't released much information about the crash or how many people may have been injured. 

    SkyFOX flew over the scene, where the roads were blocked off. A school bus appeared to be involved in the crash, with it surrounded by patrol vehicles. 

    Troopers did say all north and southbound lanes of US-301 are closed, and drivers are urged to avoid the area. 

