Death investigation closes South Skyway Fishing Pier

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a death investigation on the fishing piers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

FHP says the investigation is unfolding along the South Skyway Fishing Pier and appears to involve a vehicle with one person inside.

The South Skyway Fishing Pier is shut down as the investigation continues.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.