Death investigation closes South Skyway Fishing Pier

By
Published  September 2, 2025 8:22am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Troopers are conducting a death investigation along the South Skyway Fishing Pier on Tuesday morning.
    • The Florida Highway Patrol says it appears to involve a vehicle with one person inside.
    • No further details have been released.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a death investigation on the fishing piers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

FHP says the investigation is unfolding along the South Skyway Fishing Pier and appears to involve a vehicle with one person inside.

The South Skyway Fishing Pier is shut down as the investigation continues.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

