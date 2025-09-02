Death investigation closes South Skyway Fishing Pier
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a death investigation on the fishing piers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
FHP says the investigation is unfolding along the South Skyway Fishing Pier and appears to involve a vehicle with one person inside.
The South Skyway Fishing Pier is shut down as the investigation continues.
Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation.
What we don't know:
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.