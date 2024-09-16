Death investigation underway after inmate dies at Hillsborough County jail

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died early Monday morning.

Investigators say staff at the Falkenburg Road Jail discovered an unresponsive inmate around 4 a.m.

Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures before crews from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived.

The inmate, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead by HCFR.

According to HCSO, the inmate had an extensive medical history.

Investigators say the inmate's name will be released after the next of kin has been notified.

