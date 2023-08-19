Death investigation underway in Pasco County, neighbors say child involved

A death investigation is underway in Pasco County.

Neighbors tell FOX 13 the investigation involves a child, but the Pasco County Sheriff's Office is refusing to confirm any details about the case.

Saturday afternoon, all was quiet outside the home in question.

That was not the case 24 hours earlier when multiple deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office interviewed neighbors.

Some who live nearby tell FOX 13 that emotions were running high when deputies first arrived at the home on Newell Drive around seven a.m. on Friday.

RELATED: Death investigation underway in Port Richey neighborhood: Deputies

Neighbors say it was no surprise to see law enforcement at home, something they say was a common occurrence.

"Then you got five police cars again over there. It's just an ongoing thing for quite a while," Mahoney said.

Multiple neighbors tell FOX 13 that they have often seen a child playing in the yard describing the child as a happy kid.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office has refused to release any details about the case.

"The investigation is currently active and ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time," a Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement emailed to FOX 13 late Saturday.