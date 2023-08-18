Death investigation underway in Port Richey neighborhood: Deputies

article

A death investigation is underway in the Newell Drive area of Port Richey, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

A large law enforcement presence is in the Gulf Highlands subdivision where crime scene tape is up near a home.

Deputies have not released many details surrounding the death, but they said the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 13 spoke to a neighbor who said she saw two people come out of the home distraught.

"First I heard the gentleman, and he was screaming ‘No, no, no!’ and then he sat down in the middle of the road, and then I heard a woman came out, and she was screaming ‘I want her back, I just want her back,’" the neighbor said.

Neighbors also said they've seen law enforcement at the home before.