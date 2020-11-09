Defense suggests Bayshore driver was not speeding before crash that killed mom and baby

David Raubenolt lost his entire family on a tragic day in May of 2018.

“I am the father of Lillia and the husband of Jessica Raubenolt. I am the remaining survivor from the extinction for the Raubenolt family and bloodline," the tearful widower said last December, pleading with a judge to avoid more delays in the case.

With the heaviest heart, Raubenolt has patiently waited for over two years to see justice, but now it appears the state’s case may be in jeopardy.

Criminal defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand has reviewed a jarring motion for FOX 13, just filed by the defense representing Cameron Herrin and John Barrineau. Both are charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after prosecutors say the two were racing on Bayshore Boulevard when the deadly crash occurred.

But were they actually racing? The 77-page motion refutes that, claiming the speed of the Mustang -- which struck the victims -- was between 30 to 35 miles per hour, well under the speed limit at the time.

The motion claims there were also no signs of skid marks or any witness claiming the two cars were racing side-by side, yet this information was never shared with the judge who signed the search warrant.

“Some significant facts were left out, " said Brunvand.

Brunvand also finds it troubling that certain eyewitness statements in police reports, according to the defense filing, were either false or misleading,

"The statements were not entirely as the witnesses described during depositions," explained Brunvand.

The defense also argues some evidence collected by police from the Mustang's computer system was never included in the original warrant and therefore, investigators had no legal authority or permission to obtain it.

Now, the defense is asking all this evidence to be thrown out, which could hurt the state’s case.

"If the defense wins the motion, it would put the state in the position of not being able to go forward, which would ultimately result in the dismissal of the charges, " explained Brunvand.

Prosecutors, however, argue that police always provide summaries of witness statement, never word-for-word accounts. They also dismiss claims the evidence gathered from the Mustang's computer system was illegally obtained.

A judge will hear arguments on this matter tomorrow morning.