Delectable dishes and fresh baked breakfast goods offered at Seminole Heights eatery

The Brief You can get fresh baked goods daily at this Seminole Heights eatery. Gulf Coast Sour Dough offers breakfast and lunch options in addition to fresh loaves of bread. There's something for your sweet tooth at the venue too.



Fresh bread, breakfast wraps, cookies, muffins, and other baked goods are just some of the creations offered at Gulf Coast Sour Dough. The location is constantly cooking up new sandwich combos to pair the fresh breads from classic combinations to the exotic.

What they're saying:

"Gulf Coast Sour Dough is a sandwich house right here in Seminole Heights," shared General Manager Samantha Facciola, "We make everything sour dough with our wild yeast."

The bakers press and kneed the dough to craft the different sourdough breads, mixing in different herbs and spices to make each loaf unique.

Fresh Baked breads

But it's not all bread in the bakery.

"So we make everything from cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, our fresh loaves, cookies, muffins, all that good stuff right here," said Facciola. "We do our own house made spreads."

They create it all fresh in house.

Gulf Coast Sour Dough menu

What they're saying:

"Everyone gets to see from the beginning to the end how the sandwiches are made. We try to just make sure that everyone feels at home." Facciola said, "Everyone loves a good grilled cheese, everyone loves an egg sandwich. We definitely have something for everyone right here."

The thinking is simple, sandwiches are a part of the day for many people on the go, and making them fresh for the community is a way that Gulf Coast Sour Dough can be there for them.

"Everyone eats sandwiches. We just love being a part of everyone's day and that's what really makes it special here," said Facciola.

To learn more about Gulf Coast Sour Dough, click here.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Sunday they are open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

They are located at 6703 N Florida Ave. between Knollwood St. and Minnehaha.