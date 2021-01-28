Dems blast Florida's COVID-19 vaccine plan, call for accessible scheduling system

Three congressional Democrats held a conference call this morning over Governor Ron DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Florida.

Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, alongside Reps. Lois Frankel and Ted Deutch, even addressed their concerns DeSantis could be heading toward privatizing the process.

"There is a lot of frustration and anxiety over obtaining a vaccine here in Florida," said Wasserman-Schultz. "For nearly a year, DeSantis knew this crucial moment was coming. But his initial launch has been marked by widespread chaos, confusion and frustration."

The three Democrats are calling for an accessible system for everyone to schedule an appointment, with pre-registration – so when the vaccine supply comes in, those people can just receive notification on where they can go for their appointment, and set it up.

This is actually what Polk County has been doing for weeks. Folks who can’t get an appointment can be put on a waiting list, then they are notified when to come in for their vaccine.

"The governor may have been well intentioned when he made seniors over 65 his priority, but he did it without a realistic plan, and one that is ethically challenged," said Frankel.

The House members brought up their issue with the Publix pilot program of distributing the vaccine at the grocery store chain. DeSantis has praised the program.

"While Publix will certainly fills some gaps, it does nothing to resolve one of the early problems," Schultz said. "Black and Hispanic communities have far less access to these shots than more affluent and white communities. And as anyone in Florida knows, Publix generally serves more affluent, whiter communities. So this strategy will only make things worse in minority communities.

She went on to say, when it comes to Florida’s use of only 50 percent of its vaccine supply, the state is saying two different things.

"Jared Moskowitz specifically told the delegation that they were not holding back vaccine," she said. "That their policy was going to be to distribute all vaccines they had as first doses, and count on the manufacturing process to be there and make sure they can administer second doses. What was clear when he responded to a question about Biden’s criticism about Jen Psaki, the governor decided to reverse that decision and said, ‘Oh no, we’re going to hold on to the second doses, and that’s why we’re not distributing them as quickly.’ It can’t be both."

Meredith Beatrice, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office, responded to these claims.

"There has not been any policy change," Beatrice wrote in an e-mail to FOX 13. "Florida has always been receiving designated second doses from the federal government. Florida wants all seniors to receive booster shots at the appropriate time. The governor is committed to ensuring that our seniors receive the two-dose regimen for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines."

