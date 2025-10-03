Depot Arts District hopes to be one-stop-shop for art in Lakeland

The Brief The Depot is in a revitalized building in the Lakeland Town Center shopping plaza. It features 35 artists' studios and two large galleries. The grand opening is set for Nov. 1.



Artists, organizers and developers hope the upcoming Depot Arts District will be a one-stop-shop for art in the county and help revitalize the Lakeland Town Center area.

"I was here when it was the icon. In '68 when this place was built, it was exciting," Lakeland Town Center General Manager Jodi McClanahan said.

The Lakeland Arts Association is partnering with the development group. McClanahan says the goal is "to give the artists a nice, peaceful, secure place that they can come, do their work, display their art, you know, just be who they are."

Artist and illustrator Denise Settles was the first artist to sign up for a studio space.

"I needed to be a part of it. I was excited because I've been here for the past 30 years, and really there's never been anything like this in the community," Settles said.

The rent is $500, including utilities and Wi-Fi, and is done on a month-to-month basis. Artists began moving in on Wednesday. Settles' space is one of the first visitors will see, featuring a window near the front door.

"I'm excited because this is going to be a place that the community can come, and the patrons can come that I have already, the collectors I have, and so they know where to find me," Settles said.

A handful of studios are still available to rent. The official grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Curating the two large galleries is next on the checklist. Organizers hope to have children's classes, workshops and a retail space in the future.

"Lakeland is a big community of artists and art lovers. To have something like this at such a large scale that brings artists together where you can see them working, where you take classes, where you can share and collaborate and connect, it's just wonderful for the community," Settles said.

