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Depression on I-275 causes road closures, repairs underway: FHP

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 2, 2026 11:34am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Highway Troopers are monitoring a depression in the roadway along northbound I-275.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the depression is causing multiple lanes to be closed while crews inspect and repair the highway.

The depression is near milepost 46, just north of I-4.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

What they're saying:

FHP said motorists should expect delays.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

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