Depression on I-275 causes road closures, repairs underway: FHP
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TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Highway Troopers are monitoring a depression in the roadway along northbound I-275.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Troopers say the depression is causing multiple lanes to be closed while crews inspect and repair the highway.
The depression is near milepost 46, just north of I-4.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
What they're saying:
FHP said motorists should expect delays.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.