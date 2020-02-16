Deputies: 20-year-old drowns after kayak capsizes in Dunedin

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a man whose kayak capsized in Dunedin Saturday night.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Kyle Bobb was shark fishing at the Dunedin Causeway with a group of friends when he took a kayak out to set a bait.

Deputies said rough conditions caused the kayak to capsize, and Bobb was unable to swim back to shore.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted Bobb about 200 yards off shore and called for marine and rescue boats to respond. A helicopter that was called in to assist could not keep sight of Bobb due to the rough conditions.

Around 2:45 a.m., deputies located the victim's body on the north side of the causeway. Investigators said he was not wearing a life jacket.