Deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman walking home from nightclub

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elieser Alvarez Lima, 31, after they say he sexually battered a woman on the roadside as she was walking home early last Sunday morning.

According to deputies, the victim was walking home from Aqua Lounge located at 4203 W Waters Avenue in Tampa around 4:30 a.m. on July 25. As she approached the 4000 block W Humphrey Street, deputies say an unknown man struck her in the face, choked her and sexually battered her. The woman suffered several physical injuries during the assault.

On Tuesday, HCSO put out a composite sketch of the suspect and deputies arrested Lima on Friday.

Lima is charged with sexual battery, kidnapping and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

