Deputies arrest man accused of shooting, injuring 2 in Tampa

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say shot two people early Saturday morning.

Deputies say, George Rivera, 50, and the two victims were hanging out in the 7000 block of Stillridge Drive in Tampa prior to the shooting. According to HCSO, Rivera went outside to leave, but returned and shot both people several times.

The victims sustained extensive gunshot wounds and are stable.

Rivera is facing charges of attempted murder in the first degree premeditated, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felon and shooting at, within, or into a building.