Deputies free alligator stuck in Venice storm drain

There was no room for a scary clown in one Venice storm drain.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office found a 6-foot alligator stuck in a storm drain along Cerromar Terrace on Monday morning.

"Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!" the agency wrote.

The sheriff's office said a trapper was called to the area, but never responded to the scene.

Deputies lifted the concrete slab in order to help the gator break free.

They said the reptile then returned safely "to the lake he typically calls 'home.'"