Deputies investigating fatal Lakeland crash

A Lakeland man was killed and two others were injured after two trucks collided Saturday night.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say 51-year-old Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata, of Lakeland, was traveling east on New Tampa Highway near the Polk Parkway around 11:55 p.m. as a Chevy truck driven by 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita was traveling westbound.

As the two trucks approached each other, deputies say, Zurita crossed over the center line and struck the Toyota.

Mata died at the scene.

Zurita and his passenger, 32-year-old Frederico Garcia Duran, were taken to an area hospital. Zurita was treated for a broken leg and hand, while Duran suffered bruises and abrasions.

Investigators say everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was closed in both directions for approximately four hours.