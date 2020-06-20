Deputies issue Silver Alert for missing elderly Clearwater man

article

Pinellas County deputies issued a Silver alert for 83-year-old David Earl Stuhr of Clearwater. His vehicle was last seen driving a silver 2020 Nissan Rogue with the Florida tag #CNBN72 southbound on Long Boat Key in Sarasota at about 10:16 a.m., on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Stuhr last spoke to his wife by phone from his residence located at 2426 Persian Drive, in Clearwater at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to deputies, Stuhr's destination was Mease Dunedin Hospital, located 601 Main Street in Dunedin, but he never arrived.

Stuhr is described as a white male, approximately 5'08" tall, 175 lbs., with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.

Stuhr suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information on Stuhr's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

