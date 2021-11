article

Deputies are hoping you can help them find a missing teenager from north Tampa.

The sheriff’s office says Robert Jacobs, 13, left his home on Lanshire Drive on Monday evening and has not returned. He is known to frequent the Town 'n' Country area.

Jacobs is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.