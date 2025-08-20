Deputies processing drug arrest discover evidence hidden in inmate's intimate area

The Brief Police responding to a 911 call for criminal activity arrested two people smoking drugs. The two suspects were processed at the scene and transported to the Pinellas County Jail. At the jail, deputies discovered that one suspect had concealed contraband in her private parts.



St. Petersburg Police responded to a complaint of drug use behind a business on Monday morning. When they arrived, the officers observed a man and a woman smoking a substance in a pipe they were sharing.

The officers detained both the man and the woman and processed the pipe and drugs in their immediate possession.

Branda Meeks was charged with possession of a controlled substance along with William Rizzo. Both were then taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

What we know:

The detention staff at the Pinellas County Jail screen every incoming inmate for weapons and illegal substances.

As Meeks was being processed, the detention staff discovered that she had stashed a metal push rod in her bra.

According to the arrest affidavit, the push rod had drug residue and was consistent with being used to pack a crack pipe. It was noted in the report that Meeks and her co-defendant had used a crack pipe in the original arrest.

The discovery of the push rod wasn’t the only thing found by the detention deputies.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Due to the discovery of contraband, Meeks was subjected to a strip search.

That’s when deputies found that she was concealing more drugs in a baggie hidden inside her vagina.

Deputies recovered the baggie and submitted it as evidence for drug testing.

Meeks was charged with Introducing Contraband into a Detention Facility in addition to her other charges.

What's next:

Branda Meeks appeared in court on each of the charges on Tuesday and was assigned a public defender. She is currently being held under $6,000 bond while awaiting trial.