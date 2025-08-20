Video: Drone carrying drugs crashes into Lutz home, suspect arrested after knocking on door

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Jason Brooks crashed a drone into a home in Lutz early Tuesday. The drone was carrying multiple bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to deputies. Brooks faces several charges and is being held without bond.



Hillsborough County deputies say a man's aerial drug delivery took a wrong turn when he crashed his drone into a home, then showed up at the door trying to get it back.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, homeowners in the 18500 block of Hannah Michaela Ln. in Lutz called early Tuesday after a man crashed his drone into their home, then knocked on their front door.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Body camera video released by the sheriff's office shows Jason Brooks, 49, telling deputies the drone was in the backyard of the home.

A deputy can be heard telling Brooks, "You know, we can't just be going in people's backyards," to which Brooks replied, "I know, that's why I knocked."

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says the homeowners turned over the drone, along with multiple bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl, to deputies.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies then arrested Brooks on the following charges:

Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver

Possession of controlled substance

Driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked

Attaching tag not assigned

Operating unregistered vehicle

Out of county warrant (failure to appear in Pasco County

Mugshot of Jason Brooks. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Jail records show Brooks is being held without bond due to the outstanding warrant.

The Source: This story was written using information and video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Jail records.