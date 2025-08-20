Video: Drone carrying drugs crashes into Lutz home, suspect arrested after knocking on door
LUTZ, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a man's aerial drug delivery took a wrong turn when he crashed his drone into a home, then showed up at the door trying to get it back.
The backstory:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, homeowners in the 18500 block of Hannah Michaela Ln. in Lutz called early Tuesday after a man crashed his drone into their home, then knocked on their front door.
Body camera video released by the sheriff's office shows Jason Brooks, 49, telling deputies the drone was in the backyard of the home.
A deputy can be heard telling Brooks, "You know, we can't just be going in people's backyards," to which Brooks replied, "I know, that's why I knocked."
HCSO says the homeowners turned over the drone, along with multiple bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl, to deputies.
Deputies then arrested Brooks on the following charges:
- Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver
- Possession of controlled substance
- Driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked
- Attaching tag not assigned
- Operating unregistered vehicle
- Out of county warrant (failure to appear in Pasco County)
Jail records show Brooks is being held without bond due to the outstanding warrant.
