Expand / Collapse search

Barricaded subject taken into custody in Dade City neighborhood

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 11:41AM
Dade City
FOX 13 News

DADE CITY, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says a situation involving a barricaded subject in a Dade City neighborhood has ended peacefully with the individual being taken into custody.

Deputies said the incident started Monday morning in a home on Orchid Parkway, with the individual originally considering self-harm. 

The situation later evolved into a barricaded subject, investigators said.

The sheriff's office said the person was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.