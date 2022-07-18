Barricaded subject taken into custody in Dade City neighborhood

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says a situation involving a barricaded subject in a Dade City neighborhood has ended peacefully with the individual being taken into custody.

Deputies said the incident started Monday morning in a home on Orchid Parkway, with the individual originally considering self-harm.

The situation later evolved into a barricaded subject, investigators said.

The sheriff's office said the person was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.