Deputies searching for missing Florida toddler

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2-year-old My’ionnah Freeman. According to JSO, law enforcement officers responded to an unrelated investigation on the Southside. While investigating, deputies learned that the toddler was missing and was possibly with a known male named Jeremy Walker.

Freeman is a 2-year-old Black female that is 2’0” tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing an orange and black jumpsuit and white sandals.

Walker is a 31-year-old Black male who is 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark shorts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

