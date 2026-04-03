Water restrictions for Tampa Bay Region to begin Friday, what homeowners, businesses need to know

The Brief New Phase III water restrictions across Tampa Bay sharply limit lawn irrigation and other high-use activities as water supplies tighten. Homeowners face the biggest changes, with once-a-week overnight watering schedules tied to house numbers. Restrictions run through July 1 (for now), with possible extension depending on conditions.



Tampa Bay is under Phase III water restrictions as regional water supplies come under strain.

Why Water Restrictions Are in Place

Water managers say lawn irrigation is the biggest driver of residential water use, often accounting for up to 50% of household consumption. A single watering session can use around 2,500 gallons.

To conserve supplies, officials are targeting the biggest drains first: irrigation, outdoor use, and non-essential water activities.

They also emphasized efficiency. Watering overnight reduces evaporation, meaning less water is wasted in the Florida heat.

What Homeowners Need to Know

The Southwest Florida Water Management District says the restrictions apply to residents on private wells. Reclaimed water is only subject to voluntary watering hours, unless restricted by the local government or utility.

If you have a lawn or irrigation system, you'll only be allowed to use it once per week:

Only between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Time limits based on property size. Under 1 acre: max 4 hours. Over 1 acre: max 8 hours.

The homeowner's assigned day is based on house numbers.

"Normally we get 52 inches of rain a year," Anthony Halcyon, the senior environmental scientist with Hillsborough County, said. "That's some rough average. With hurricanes Helene and Milton, we had plenty of rain that came that year. Last year, we did not have a hurricane. The upside to that is no storm damage, but the downside to that, is not a lot of water compared to other years. And we are at about a 13-inch rainfall deficit, so that's about 25% of the yearly annual."

Residents should check with their city or county for their allowable day and times as many have different schedules or stricter hours in effect. Below is the standard watering days schedule based on addresses ending in:

0 or 1 shall only water on Monday.

2 or 3, on Tuesday.

4 or 5, on Wednesday.

6 or 7, on Thursday.

8 or 9, on Friday along with locations with a mix of addresses or for which an address cannot be determined (such as common areas associated with a subdivision).

"It's very hot this time of year, and it's pretty much constant, you know, it's constant sunlight," Halcyon said. "No rain means no clouds. And that means a lot of water that would be going into the soil column is not. It's going back up into the air, and it has kind of been wasted, you know to be completely blunt, it's not being used in the most efficient way. So nighttime hours mitigate that issue."

If you live in an HOA, these state or regional restrictions override HOA rules. HOAs cannot require watering outside these limits.

Other Outdoor Water Use

Restrictions go beyond just restricting sprinkler times.

Washing a car at home is only allowed on assigned watering days, and the hose used to wash the car must have a shutoff nozzle. Pressure washing is only allowed for painting and sealing under Phase II rules.

Meanwhile, water fountains and features can run at a maximum of 4 hours per day.

Residents may still hand water plants or use micro irrigation to water flower beds, shrubs, or other plant material (other than lawns) on any day. However, under the Modified Phase III restrictions, it is limited to the hours of before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

New lawns and plants are also given a 60-day establishment period. Read more here.

What About Daily Water Use?

Indoor use is not restricted, but conservation is encouraged. Showers, toilets and laundry have no restrictions, but experts recommend reducing unnecessary use wherever possible.

"Due to the desalination plant, it's very, very unlikely that we'll ever run out of water," Halcyon said. "However, the more restricted things become in terms of use, it does affect how much is available at a given time."

The focus is on cutting high-volume outdoor use, not basic daily needs.

What Businesses Need to Know

Restaurants can no longer automatically serve a glass of water. Customers have to request water to receive it from a restaurant.

"By not serving water unless it's asked for, you're saving the water that's in the glass and the water it would take to clean the glass, whether or not it's used," explained Southwest Florida Water Management District Regulation Division Director, Michelle Hopkins. "All together, it's all helpful."

For golf courses, irrigation restrictions do apply.

Car washes are not affected by these restrictions.

When Do Water Restrictions End?

The current end date for the water restrictions is July 1, 2026. But, it could be extended depending on rainfall and water levels.

Officials will reassess conditions before lifting or continuing restrictions.

What Will Happen if you Violate the Rules?

Fines are determined by your local government, but can range from $100 to $500 per violation. Rules apply across all Tampa Bay area counties.