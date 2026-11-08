Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Pasco County girl

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The Brief Pasco County deputies are searching for 16-year-old Victoria Perez, who was last seen Saturday night in the Shady Hills area. Perez was wearing pink pajama pants with white horizontal stripes near Chiloe Street when she disappeared, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office urges anyone with details to call the non-emergency line or submit online tips.



The Pasco Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night in the Shady Hills area.

Victoria Perez was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Chiloe Street, according to the sheriff's office.

What to know about the missing teen

Perez is described as:

5 feet, 2 inches tall

Approximately 120 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes

Perez was last seen wearing pink pajama pants with white horizontal stripes. Her shirt and shoes were an unknown color, deputies said.

How to help find Victoria Perez

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Perez's whereabouts is asked to call the PSO non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Tips can also be submitted online here.