Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Pasco County girl
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SHADY HILLS, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night in the Shady Hills area.
Victoria Perez was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Chiloe Street, according to the sheriff's office.
What to know about the missing teen
Perez is described as:
- 5 feet, 2 inches tall
- Approximately 120 pounds
- Brown hair and brown eyes
Perez was last seen wearing pink pajama pants with white horizontal stripes. Her shirt and shoes were an unknown color, deputies said.
How to help find Victoria Perez
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Perez's whereabouts is asked to call the PSO non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.
Tips can also be submitted online here.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.