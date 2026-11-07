Ybor City marks one year since deadly crash as safety changes continue

The Brief Four people were killed and 20 others injured in the November 8, 2025, crash in Ybor City. Tampa has made several changes aimed at slowing traffic and improving safety along Seventh Avenue. Victims’ families and safety advocates plan to gather Sunday evening, calling for additional changes.



A year after a high-speed crash tore through Ybor City, the community is still dealing with its impact — and pushing for more safeguards to prevent another tragedy.

A vigil is planned for Sunday evening at Centennial Park, where family members of the victims, community advocates and neighbors will remember those who died and call for additional safety measures.

What happened that night

The backstory:

The crash happened in the early morning hours of November 8, 2025.

Twenty-two-year-old Silas Sampson is accused of refusing to stop for Florida Highway Patrol troopers, leading them on a high-speed pursuit into Ybor City. Troopers eventually disengaged, but Sampson allegedly continued down Seventh Avenue.

Near 15th Street, he lost control, crashed into another vehicle and then plowed into the outdoor patio at Bradley’s on 7th.

Four people were killed and several others were injured.

Sampson is awaiting trial from jail and faces nearly 60 charges, including fleeing to elude law enforcement at high speed, causing serious bodily injury or death. That charge carries a mandatory minimum three-year prison sentence in Florida.

Changes made in Ybor City

Local perspective:

Since the crash, the City of Tampa has made several changes intended to improve safety in the area.

Those include:

Lowering the speed limit on Seventh Avenue from 30 mph to 25 mph.

Adding more four-way stops and bollards.

Narrowing some roadways through additional on-street parking spaces.

Continuing to rebrick Seventh Avenue in an effort to slow traffic.

Tampa police have also increased patrols throughout the area and reviewed their own policies for high-speed pursuits, even though it was Florida Highway Patrol that initiated the pursuit.

TPD also took back 8 radios from FHP. Making radio communications to now be coordinated through TPD's Communications Department with the main radio frequencies.

Florida Highway Patrol has not confirmed whether it has made any changes to its pursuit policies.

Calls for more accountability and safety

What's next:

Safety advocates plan to use Sunday's vigil to call for changes to Florida Highway Patrol's pursuit policies. They plan to share a petition that urges the agency to narrow the circumstances in which troopers can initiate a high-speed chase.

The vigil begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park in Ybor City. The family of one man killed, Sherman Jones, is asking attendees to wear Superman-themed clothing as a nod to the strength and spirit he brought to those around him.