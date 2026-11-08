Florida woman accused of dragging dog tied to vehicle, leaving it severely injured: PCSO

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The Brief A Florida woman accused of dragging a dog tied to her vehicle was arrested for animal cruelty, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a bystander intervened to rush the critically injured pet to a veterinarian, where euthanasia was recommended. Putnam County Sheriff H.D. 'Gator' DeLoach condemned the driver's actions as reprehensible.



A 27-year-old Florida woman was arrested after Putnam County deputies said she drove away with a dog still tied to her vehicle, dragging the animal and leaving it with severe injuries.

Florida animal cruelty arrest

The backstory:

Wendy Pena was arrested on Nov. 6, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a Good Samaritan flagged down Pena after noticing the dog was still tied to her vehicle.

Pena stopped and got out of the vehicle. The Good Samaritan told deputies that Pena appeared remorseful but said she could not take the dog to a veterinarian because she needed to pick up her children.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

The Good Samaritan then took the dog and drove it to a veterinarian's office, PCSO said.

The dog suffered multiple deep, open wounds and severe trauma to its paws and shoulder, according to the sheriff's office. Because of the extent of the injuries, the veterinarian recommended euthanasia as the most humane option.

Sheriff speaks out after dog's injuries

What they're saying:

"Dog ownership comes with a series of responsibilities for the care of an animal," Sheriff H.D. 'Gator' DeLoach said. "I cannot imagine the horror this poor animal felt as its body scraped the roadway and it had no way to escape the torture being inflicted. The owner made a choice to tie the dog to a vehicle that could be moved instead of properly securing the dog somewhere safer. Forgetting you have a living, breathing soul attached to a vehicle when you leave because you are distracted is not an excuse. Then to leave that animal to suffer and have another person take care of your mistake is reprehensible."

Jail booking and bond release

What's next:

Pena was arrested on an animal cruelty charge and taken to the Putnam County Jail. She was later released on $10,000 bond.