Deputies skate with community months after brawl broke out outside Astro Skate in Brandon

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office hosted a ‘Skate with a Deputy’ event at a Brandon skate rink nearly six months after an illegal mass gathering event broke out outside of it.

Last May, approximately 500 people gathered outside Astro Skate Brandon.

More than 30 arrests were made, most of which were teens, after fights and vandalism took place at businesses nearby.

The incident stemmed from a canceled birthday party. The parent of the child hosting the party took to social media and encouraged people to harass the business. Astro Skate chose to close early that night. Hundreds of teens bombarded businesses nearby.

HCSO Corporal Manny Gonzalez frequents the skating rink with his daughter.

Deputies hope the event will strengthen their relationship with the community.

"He saw when that incident happened this year, people stopped coming by to this place," Public Information Officer Carolina Montelongo explained.

He brainstormed with other deputies.

"Corporal Manny Gonzalez had this great idea of doing this event," Montelongo added.

Astro Skate hopes to make it an annual event.

The goal of the event was to build trust with the community.

"They were so happy to see our deputies. Earlier we had our K9 unit. So, kids also had the opportunity to be with the dogs and meet our motor unit," she shared.

