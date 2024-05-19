Fight breaks out at Brandon skating rink, teens and adults arrested: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they responded to Astro Skate of Brandon on Saturday night after a fight broke out in the parking lot.

According to officials, off-duty deputies called HCSO for help with the large crowd that was fighting at the skating rink located at 750 W Robertson St around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies say there were 400-500 people in the crowd and law enforcement was unsure who were adults and who were minors at the time.

Authorities say there was also a fight at a nearby barber shop.

A window was broken because of the altercation at Time Out Barbershop located at 928 W. Brandon Blvd, according to deputies. Officials say there was about $1,200 in damage.

There was also $500 in broken wine bottles and an unknown amount of property stolen from a 7-11 located at 700 W. Brandon Blvd, according to the sheriff's office.

HCSO says there were 23 juveniles and six adults arrested.

