Woman arrested for inciting massive Astro Skate brawl in Brandon, deputies say

A Tampa woman has been arrested for inciting the massive brawl that broke out at Astro Skate in Brandon in May.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to provide details of the arrest of a woman responsible for starting a fight that escalated into 29 people, including 23 juveniles, being arrested on May 18.

Deputies previously said the chaos began when a planned after-party was canceled by Astro Skate because the host group didn't hire an off-duty deputy to provide security, and the business required it.

People associated with the party then took to social media to call on people to go to the Astro Skate anyway and confront and riot against law enforcement.

The brawl involved hundreds of people outside the roller-skating rink, with HCSO estimating a crowd of around 400-500 people gathered in the area when the fight began.

The fight spilled over into nearby businesses, where the crowd stole and damaged businesses. One teen was punched and thrown through the glass window of a barber shop.

The owner of the Astro Skate, Chris Maganias, talked to FOX 13 a couple of days after the chaos unfolded.

"If I had a magic button that I could press and say there were no issues, down the block, up the block, across the street, I would press it 10 times," he said. "There's only so much I can control, you know what I'm saying?"

He put much of the blame on the parents who weren't there, saying his child doesn't walk around in the dark at the ages of some of the teenagers involved were.

Sheriff Chronister is expected to address the media about the arrest at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.