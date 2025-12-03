Derelict boat removed as Sarasota police clear waterways of hazards

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Sarasota police removed a derelict boat from Hudson Bayou. The boat had been partially sunk for more than 3 years. After Hurricane Milton, larger penalties were put into place for owners of derelict boats. A grant from the West Coast Inland Navigational District paid for the removal. The owner must pay WCIND back for the cost.



They're an eyesore and a safety hazard. For years derelict boats have caused issues along Florida's coast.

The backstory:

After Hurricane Milton, larger penalties were put into place, which now allow local law enforcement to respond and hold owners accountable.



Sarasota police continue to work to remove derelict boats and inform boat owners about the consequences when boats are left behind.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Along Sarasota's Hudson Bayou, an eyesore of a boat sat tethered to a dock.

"The vessel had been down for over 3 years. It was just partially sunk," Officer Michael Skinner with Sarasota Police Department's Marine Patrol said.

Skinner said they tried repeatedly to reach the owner.

After no response, SPD's Marine Patrol went to work, lifting and towing the 26-foot center console boat to shore.

"There were a lot of moving parts, we had to access a bridge that we couldn’t get any of our vessels underneath," Skinner said.

A grant from the West Coast Inland Navigational District paid for the removal.

After the boat was brought to shore, it was destroyed.

The boat's owner will be charged with a misdemeanor for public nuisance stemming from the derelict vessel.

They'll also have to pay WCIND back for all costs.

"That cost of the removal, there will be a demand for repayment sent to that owner, and they’ll have 30 days to pay for that removal. If that doesn’t happen, there will be a registration status hold placed on their license, which means they can not renew another vessel, train, car in the State of Florida after that money is paid," Skinner said.

Why you should care:

The grant from WCIND helps local law enforcement agencies, like Sarasota police, be able to remove the derelict vessels.

Since June 2024, more than 700 derelict vessels have been reported in Florida.

Each brings environmental and safety hazards.

"The environmental hazard that these vessels have. We have the batteries, we have the oils, sometimes raw sewage is dangerous and sometimes if these boats are partially or even totally submerged, they become a hazard to boaters. Whether you’re from the area or not, if you don’t see that vessel, and now you can get hurt," Skinner said.

Skinner said their first goal is to work with owners to remove derelict vessels, but if they refuse to respond, then police will act under the law.

"Everybody always asks, ‘Where did this one come from? Is that from there?’ People on the water, they know where the derelict vessels are, and they are happy when they are removed," Officer Ron Dixon said.

What's next:

A boat owner's first offense for a derelict boat is a misdemeanor.

From there, a second offense is a third-degree felony.

A third offense will be a second-degree felony charge for derelict boat owners.

Skinner said a title hold is also placed on derelict vessels, so owners can't cancel their registration status or sell their vessel to an unknown buyer.