Expand / Collapse search

Florida gator caught in front of Sarasota County gas station: 'Another Day, another gator'

By and Elena Siniscalco
Published  December 11, 2025 2:18pm EST
Sarasota County
Storyful
10-foot-long gator wrangled at Florida gas station

10-foot-long gator wrangled at Florida gas station

An alligator was removed from a 7-Eleven in Venice by Sarasota County deputies.

VENICE, Fla. - Sarasota County deputies removed a large swamp puppy from a local gas station this week.

An over 10-foot alligator was caught in front of a 7-Eleven in Venice. A video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 9, shows the wild incident.

"Yes… it happened again. Another day, another gator – Sarasota’s really determined to make this a weekly series," the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

READ: Florida gator wrangled by former zookeeper turned police officer

Deputies and an apparent gator trapper were able to wrangle the reptile.

Another huge alligator, weighing over 600 pounds, was found and removed from Sarasota County the previous week.

The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Sarasota CountyAlligators