Florida gator caught in front of Sarasota County gas station: 'Another Day, another gator'

Sarasota County deputies removed a large swamp puppy from a local gas station this week.

An over 10-foot alligator was caught in front of a 7-Eleven in Venice. A video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 9, shows the wild incident.

"Yes… it happened again. Another day, another gator – Sarasota’s really determined to make this a weekly series," the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies and an apparent gator trapper were able to wrangle the reptile.

Another huge alligator, weighing over 600 pounds, was found and removed from Sarasota County the previous week.