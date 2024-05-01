DeSantis signs bill banning lab-grown meat in Florida

Governor DeSantis signed a bill outlawing the sale and manufacturing of lab-grown meat at a press conference in Hardee County on Wednesday.

DeSantis spoke at the Hardee County Cattleman's Arena in Wauchula where he signed Senate Bill 1084 into law. SB 1084 makes several changes within the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, namely prohibiting the manufacture, sale, holding, or distribution of ‘cultivated meat’ in Florida.

In addition to the ban on lab-grown meat, the bill preempts local governments from regulating electric vehicle charging stations. It also will increase criminal penalties for people who commit crimes on Florida farms.

"In the State of Florida, we've put down the marker very clearly: we stand with agriculture," DeSantis said. "We stand with the cattle ranchers. We stand with our farmers. Because we understand it's important for the backbone of the state, it's important for the culture, it's important for our heritage."

DeSantis also awarded $6 million to Hardee County for developing an industrial site through the Job Growth Grant Fund. The award will go toward constructing a 40,000-square-foot warehouse for new companies moving to the area.

The governor was joined by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

"Florida is making a tremendous step in the right direction by signing first-in-the-nation legislation banning lab-grown meat," Simpson said. "Lab-grown meat is a disgraceful attempt to undermine our proud traditions and prosperity, and is in direct opposition to authentic agriculture."

