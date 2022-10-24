DeSantis vs. Crist: First gubernatorial debate takes place in South Florida

article

In South Florida, the only scheduled debate between the two candidates running for governor will take place Monday evening.

Republican incumbent, Ron DeSantis, will go head-to-head with his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist. Both were initially supposed to debate on WPEC-TV earlier this month, but it was delayed after Hurricane Ian came ashore Sept. 28 in southwest Florida.

The debate comes after mail-in voting has already begun and with early voting starting in many parts of Florida the same day as the debate. Crist, himself a former governor as a Republican, has trailed DeSantis — a potential 2024 presidential candidate — in most public opinion polls.

READ: Polls for early voting open in 37 Florida counties, including Tampa Bay area

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. on WPEC.