DeSoto County closes public schools for two days due to road flooding

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The Brief DeSoto County public schools will close Tuesday and Wednesday due to flooding on local roads. The district canceled all after-school activities, athletics and extracurricular events through Wednesday. Deputees are warning drivers to avoid submerged roads as water levels could continue to rise.



DeSoto County public schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week as the county continues to see major flooding on multiple roads.

DeSoto County school closures

Big picture view:

The DeSoto County School District made the announcement Monday because of concerns about road conditions within the county. Officials said all schools within the district as well as district offices will be closed November 3 and November 4.

They also said all after-school activities, athletics and extracurricular events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled.

Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Flooded areas in DeSoto County

By the numbers:

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said the following areas are currently flooded:

NE Washington and NE Turner

Highway 17 and NE Turner

Brownsville Dollar General (southbound lane)

Jerry's RV Park

The sheriff's office said they aren't seeing rainfall anymore, but flooding could potentially continue rising in the county. Deputies are advising the community not to drive through flooded roads.

School for the rest of the week

What's next:

The school district is expected to make a decision about Thursday, November 5, on Wednesday.

"We recognize that flooding may create challenges for many families, and we encourage everyone to use caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and prioritize safety," officials with the district said in a social media post.