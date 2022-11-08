Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run that left 19-year-old dead on I-4 in Lakeland

article

Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old dead on I-4 in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Osbaldo Cuz-Xol, 19, was last seen alive on October 30, according to Polk County deputies. His body was later found in the median of westbound I-4 on November 2, investigator said.

Trafic homicide detectives believe the crash happened between 9:30 p.m. on October 30 and 10:42 p.m. on November 2, PCSO said.

No other information was immediately available from investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Detective Register by calling (863) 678-4115 or JRegister@polksheriff.org. You can also reach out anonymously to Heart Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com.