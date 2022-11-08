Jury shown dramatic bodycam video in Matthew Terry murder trial

On the second day of testimony in the Matthew Terry murder trial, the jury was shown dramatic body camera video from after the murder of his girlfriend, Kay Baker.

After midnight on May 28, video shows Hillsborough County deputies with guns drawn entering the Lithia home of the victim, Baker. Once inside, deputies discover a bloody crime scene. They go room by room looking for victims and a possible assailant.

Deputies found a locked room and kick in the door with one deputy shouting "sheriff's office." Outside, a deputy’s flashlight illuminates a bloody trail leading to the lifeless body of Baker.

Prosecutors said her live-in boyfriend, Terry, killed her during a jealous rage after accusing her of dancing with another man at a bar.Prosecutor Justin Diaz said the elementary school teacher was stabbed repeatedly and nearly decapitated.

"Kay Baker is lying face down on the ground in the yard of her neighbor," said Diaz.

Not far away, another dramatic scene was playing out. The bodycam video shows blood hounds tracking a bloody Terry hiding in a wooded area.

Hillsborough Deputy and K9 handler Brian Pulido was part of the search.

"I felt pretty certain the person that was losing that blood was nearby," he testified.

The defense claimed the video also shows there was a rush to judgment in this case. They said after Terry was caught, with cuts to his neck the search for the real killer ended.

However, prosecutors contend Terry cut himself during a suicide attempt after the murder.

Terry's trial will continue Wednesday. If convicted of the charges, the jury could recommend the death penalty.