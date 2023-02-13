Developer asks to build new roads that cut into Hunsader Farms, Myakka Elephant Ranch

Development is booming in East Manatee County, but more changes could be coming. A developer is asking to build new roads that could cut into Hunsader Farms and the Myakka Elephant Ranch.

Both attract thousands from across Florida and beyond, and letters and a petition are circulating, asking commissioners to reconsider.

Hunsader Farms, which is along County Road 675, has been in business for 55 years.

"Agriculture in this county is dwindling away. A lot of people come out here to learn about agriculture and come out into the country," said Rachel Hunsader-Sliker.

A yellow sign posted, could bring big changes for the family owned farm.

"We weren’t expecting it, because we thought at least it would be 17 years until we have to worry about it," said Hunsader-Sliker.

Manatee County developer Carlos Beruff is planning a development of 5,000 homes. He is asking Manatee County commissioners to allow changes to the county’s thoroughfare plane.

He wants to add an East to West connecting road to 675 called East River Ranch. The road would cut through part of Tiny Town Village and a petting zoo owned by the Hunsader family.

It would also go through land the Husanders sold to the developer, which they said agreed to let them continue using to allow for their operations.

"We know growth is inevitable, but we think it’s unnecessary for a road to go right through our property when there’s other areas for the road to go," said Hunsader-Sliker.

The proposal also shows a four-lane road being built two miles away through the Myakka Elephant Ranch Habitat, as 44th Avenue East is expanded.

"We’ve been here since 1986. The land is grandfathered in for those exotic animals," said Julia Braren.

The Elephant Ranch is one of the top 10 habitats in the United States.

"It’s really hard to hear and see, because so many people who have been out and have been impacted by Myakka Elephant Ranch know how much of a factor we contribute to global conservation efforts as well as our community and community involvement," said Braren.

While the county said there are currently no plans to expand the road East of 675, Myakka Elephant Ranch wants to make sure it stays that way.

"Come out and see what this would impact, please don’t let it happen. Don’t let it impact these amazing creatures," said Braren.

Commissioners will have to vote on the proposal, but they plan to hear from the public first during the Manatee County Land Use Meeting, which will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m.