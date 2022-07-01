Disney announces Splash Mountain to become Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024

article

Walt Disney World has officially announced the name and opening date for "The Princess and the Frog"- themed attraction that will replace Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’ will open at the park in late 2024, according to Disney Parks Blog. The attraction will also open at Disneyland park in California.

As Charita Carter, Senior Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, shared, "in many ways, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a love letter to New Orleans. Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary. She reminds us of an immutable truth we can all relate to: ‘if you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.’ And that’s a melody we can all sing along to!"

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on a musical adventure in New Orleans inspired by "The Princess and the Frog."

"Picking up where the film left off, guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome," Disney Parks Blog reports.

Disney said that the ride, which is set in 1966 New Orleans, will pick up after the final kiss of the film.

"We as the guests are active participants in this adventure," Carter said last month. "She [Tiana] acknowledges us and being the witty person she is she takes us on this amazing journey where we get to discover not only characters we know and love from the film but this is an opportunity to be introduced to some new characters."

Last month, actress Anika Noni Rose, who voices Tiana in the Disney film, announced on "Live with Ryan and Kelly" that Disney planned to open the attraction at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland in 2024, but Disney had not officially made the announcement.