Expand / Collapse search

Disney World offers new ticket deal exclusively for Florida residents

By Aurielle Eady
Published 
Updated 7:35AM
FOX 35 Orlando

Walt Disney World Marathon comes to an end

Thousands of runners participated in the 31st annual Disney Marathon over the weekend. It was a first for female winner Stephanie Muscat, and the second win for fastest man and overall winner Vanilson Neves.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - If you're envisioning your upcoming trip to Walt Disney World Resort, there's an exclusive 2024 ticket promotion tailored specifically for Florida residents.

Starting on Jan. 11, Florida residents can experience the magic at Disney World with a 2-day ticket for $199 (plus tax) or a 3-day ticket for $219 (plus tax). 

MORE DISNEY HEADLINES:

The special Disney Thrills Ticket can be used beginning Jan. 11 through March 15, 2024, with an advance park reservation, theme park officials said.

Tickets are valid for use on consecutive or nonconsecutive days, allowing you to enjoy the fun at your own pace!

To learn more about the deal, click here