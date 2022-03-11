Divers search park after remains found in gator's mouth

Sheriff's office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator, officials said.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff's Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, after the human remains were found inside the park Thursday.

A sheriff's officer sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Divers search for remains after gator found with human arm

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles (61 kilometers) northwest of West Palm Beach.