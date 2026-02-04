Teen accused of planning mass shooting at Wimauma church

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Brief A teen has been arrested for allegedly planning to carry out a mass shooting at a church in Wimauma. HCSO later determined that Jose Pagan Jr. was possibly connected to an active child pornography investigation.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a teen who was allegedly planning to carry out a mass shooting at a church in Wimauma.

Detectives received a tip that 14-year-old Jose Pagan Jr. had access to weapons, prompting a search of his home.

During the search, deputies found multiple firearms, ammunition, and electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material.

HCSO later determined that the Pagan Jr. was possibly connected to an active child pornography investigation.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that he takes these threats very seriously, no matter the age of the person involved.

"The age of the individual involved does not lessen the seriousness of these crimes," said Chronister. "Threats of mass violence and the exploitation of children demand immediate action, and we will always move swiftly to protect lives and hold those responsible accountable."

Charges

Written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism

In-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device

Solicitation or possession of child pornography: 10 or more images and content of images (x14)

Unlawful use of a two-way communications device (x2)

What's next:

Chronister is speaking more about the arrest on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.