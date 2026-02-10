Sarasota shooting prompts heavy police presence
article
SARASOTA, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened along Fallcrest Circle in Sarasota.
What we know:
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Proctor Road and Mcintosh Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
READ: Nancy Guthrie case: New photos released from recovered doorbell camera video
What we don't know:
Few details are known about the shooting. Deputies have not confirmed if anyone was injured and what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.