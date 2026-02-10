Sarasota shooting prompts heavy police presence

article

The Brief Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened along Fallcrest Circle in Sarasota. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Proctor Road and Mcintosh Road. Deputies have not confirmed if anyone was injured and what led up to the shooting.



Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened along Fallcrest Circle in Sarasota.

What we know:

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Proctor Road and Mcintosh Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

READ: Nancy Guthrie case: New photos released from recovered doorbell camera video

What we don't know:

Few details are known about the shooting. Deputies have not confirmed if anyone was injured and what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.