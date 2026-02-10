Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota shooting prompts heavy police presence

By
Published  February 10, 2026 1:53pm EST
Sarasota
The Brief

    • Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened along Fallcrest Circle in Sarasota.
    • The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Proctor Road and Mcintosh Road.
    • Deputies have not confirmed if anyone was injured and what led up to the shooting.

SARASOTA, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened along Fallcrest Circle in Sarasota

What we know:

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Proctor Road and Mcintosh Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 

What we don't know:

Few details are known about the shooting. Deputies have not confirmed if anyone was injured and what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

SarasotaCrime and Public Safety