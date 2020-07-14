Documents: Now-fired deputy put gun to suspect's face, demanded identification

We’re learning more about last week’s altercation that led to a distinguished 21-year veteran with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office being fired and arrested on criminal charges.

Court documents just released say HCSO Sgt. Janak Amin and three other members of the sheriff's office were attempting to serve an active warrant for 35-year old Carl Elkins back on July 9.

Elkins was located in a wooded area in Hillsborough County. The report says Elkins tried to hide from deputies but was eventually caught.

During the arrest, the report says Sgt. Amin pointed his weapon at Elkins’ forehead and threatened to take him to the woods and shoot him if he did not identify himself. Elkins was heard saying he was scared and began screaming, "in attempt to alert other bystanders to help him," the report says.

Later, Elkins was heard in a jailhouse call describing the incident, saying Amin, "put his gun on my eye and said, ‘If you don’t tell me your name, I’m gonna shoot you.’"

Hillsborough sheriff records show, Elkins is currently in jail facing child neglect and drug charges. He has multiple arrests on drug charges and is currently ordered to be in the jail’s drug treatment program.

Last Friday. Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Amin had been fired and called his actions "egregious."

Chronister said he took immediate action the moment the incident was reported to supervisors.

"Sgt. Amin's action, the violation of public trust and dishonoring of his oath to serve and protect, is despicable," the sheriff said.

Amin is out on bond, facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.