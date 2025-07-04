Dog dies after picking up firework as it went off: SPPD

The Brief A dog died after picking up a firework as it went off on Thursday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. It happened in the 3900 block of 8th Ave. S. Police say people were throwing fireworks in an alley at the time, and no criminal charges are expected since the dog's death was not an intentional act.



St. Petersburg police say a dog died in a fireworks accident in a neighborhood on Thursday night.

What we know:

According to SPPD, officers responded to the 3900 block of 8th Ave. S.

Investigators say people were throwing fireworks in an alley, and a loose dog ran after one, grabbing it as it went off.

Police tell FOX 13 no criminal charges are expected since the dog's death was not an intentional act.