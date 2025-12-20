3 people accused of poaching and killing alligators across Florida: FWC
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested three people accused of poaching and killing alligators across multiple Florida counties.
According to FWC, Connor Wiegand, 21, Reagan Davis Weidner, 17, and an unnamed minor are facing 69 felony and 23 misdemeanor charges.
Timeline:
In 2024, FWC investigated reports of poaching and harassment of alligators in Sarasota County.
MORE NEWS: Tampa shooting leaves teen dead, another hospitalized, police say
Investigators and the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office found numerous fish and wildlife violations posted on social media.
In February, FWC searched several social media accounts and seized cell phones, discovering more violations by the trio.
Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
The three suspects were arrested on Friday, after officials say they killed alligators in Manatee, Sarasota and Hardee Counties, beginning in 2023.
The felony charges include:
- Possession of firearm during commission of felony
- Discharge of a firearm from a vehicle
- Sale of a firearm to minors
- Take of alligators
- Animal fighting
- Aggravated animal cruelty
The misdemeanor charges include:
- Aggravated animal cruelty
- Minor in possession of a firearm
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Improper exhibition of a firearm
- Furnishing weapons to minors
What they're saying:
"Through the hard work and investigative efforts of our officers and investigators, we were able to stop the illegal activity of a group of individuals that had no regard for the conservation rules and regulations of our state," Southwest Regional Commander Major Evan Laskowski said. "This case demonstrates our commitment to protecting Florida’s natural resources for everyone."
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.