3 people accused of poaching and killing alligators across Florida: FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested three people accused of poaching and killing alligators across multiple Florida counties.

According to FWC, Connor Wiegand, 21, Reagan Davis Weidner, 17, and an unnamed minor are facing 69 felony and 23 misdemeanor charges.

Timeline:

In 2024, FWC investigated reports of poaching and harassment of alligators in Sarasota County.

Investigators and the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office found numerous fish and wildlife violations posted on social media.

In February, FWC searched several social media accounts and seized cell phones, discovering more violations by the trio.

The three suspects were arrested on Friday, after officials say they killed alligators in Manatee, Sarasota and Hardee Counties, beginning in 2023.

The felony charges include:

Possession of firearm during commission of felony

Discharge of a firearm from a vehicle

Sale of a firearm to minors

Take of alligators

Animal fighting

Aggravated animal cruelty

The misdemeanor charges include:

Aggravated animal cruelty

Minor in possession of a firearm

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Improper exhibition of a firearm

Furnishing weapons to minors

What they're saying:

"Through the hard work and investigative efforts of our officers and investigators, we were able to stop the illegal activity of a group of individuals that had no regard for the conservation rules and regulations of our state," Southwest Regional Commander Major Evan Laskowski said. "This case demonstrates our commitment to protecting Florida’s natural resources for everyone."