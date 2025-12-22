Convicted felon arrested for domestic battery in Winter Haven: police

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested for domestic battery in Winter Haven early on Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the area of Ave. K NE and Lake Martha Dr. after a woman called to report that 46-year-old James Kendrick had attacked her after an argument. The victim was hospitalized and later released.



A convicted felon is back in jail after a violent encounter with a woman early on Sunday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Ave. K NE and Lake Martha Dr. after a woman called to report that 46-year-old James Kendrick had attacked her after an argument.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.

She told authorities that Kendrick hit her in the head with a firearm, causing her to fall to the ground. That's when Kendrick allegedly struck her multiple times.

The victim then ran from Kendrick, and he hopped in her car to give chase as she ran. The victim was able to hide and Kendrick ultimately parked the vehicle along Ave. L, NE.

The victim was hospitalized and later released.

Officers searched the area and found Kendrick hiding in a backyard underneath a tent between a bicycle and a lawn mower. Initially, he refused the officers' commands, but he was arrested a short time later.

Next to Kendrick was a gray backpack with a black firearm and multiple bags of marijuana totaling more than 88 grams.

Charges

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of cannabis over 20 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting an officer without violence

The backstory:

Kendrick has nine active warrants — eight for child support and one for felon in possession of a firearm, felony domestic battery, false imprisonment, child neglect and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

