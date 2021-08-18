Dog food recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company recalled approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish dog food due to it containing elevated levels of vitamin D, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA advised consumers to immediately stop feeding the products to their pets. Affected Simply Nourish frozen dog food products were distributed at PetSmart stores nationwide.

The recall includes products that are packaged in 2lb and 4.5lb packages with the "best by" date ranging from 11/10/2022 to 1/13/2023.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of vitamin D may experience vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

When consumed at very high levels or over an extended period of time, vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

People with dogs who may have consumed Simply Nourish frozen products and are exhibiting symptoms of illness should contact their veterinarian, the FDA suggests.

The recall was initiated after a routine nutrition test confirmed elevated vitamin D in select Simply Nourish frozen food products.

An investigation indicated that the problem arose as a result of the vitamin mix dosage being significantly reduced by the vitamin mix manufacturer. The change was not detected or communicated properly, resulting in errors.

As a result, the dosage was not reduced in the pet food.

"We care deeply about our customers and their pets, and have put corrective actions into place to ensure this issue does not reoccur," Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company said in a statement.

As of Aug. 18, no illnesses have been reported and no other products have been affected.

Buyers who have purchased Simply Nourish Frozen Food are urged to return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.